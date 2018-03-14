Rosario (triceps) was able to play catch Wednesday and expects slide into the Twins' lineup Thursday and Friday as the designated hitter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rosario still doesn't know when he will be able to take the field but remains optimistic that he will get back to full health prior to Opening Day. The outfielder has been dealing with mild tendinitis in his right triceps for the past 10 days and hadn't tossed the ball around at all until Wednesday's throwing program commenced. There should be a better gauge of his return to left field after a couple more days of throwing.