Twins' Eddie Rosario: Set to DH on Thursday
Rosario (triceps) was able to play catch Wednesday and expects slide into the Twins' lineup Thursday and Friday as the designated hitter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rosario still doesn't know when he will be able to take the field but remains optimistic that he will get back to full health prior to Opening Day. The outfielder has been dealing with mild tendinitis in his right triceps for the past 10 days and hadn't tossed the ball around at all until Wednesday's throwing program commenced. There should be a better gauge of his return to left field after a couple more days of throwing.
More News
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Set to pick up throwing program Wednesday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Coming along slowly in recovery•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Cleared for baseball activity•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Dealing with triceps tendinitis•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Notches two doubles, homer among four hits•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...