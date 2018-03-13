Rosario (triceps) is scheduled to resume a throwing program Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rosario has been sidelined since March 4 with tendinitis in his right triceps. He was cleared to resume throwing last week, but persistent symptoms prompted the team to shut him down shortly thereafter. Rosario now appears to be symptom-free, and barring any setbacks once he picks up his throwing program, the hope is that he'll return to game action as the team's designated hitter Friday. The Twins don't seem worried about his status for Opening Day at this point, though this will certainly be a situation to monitor as he continues to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks.