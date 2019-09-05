Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Rosario took Ryan Brasier deep in the eighth inning to record his 28th homer, setting a new career-best mark. Despite improved power this season, Rosario hadn't gone yard since Aug. 15, recording has just one other extra-base hit in that span. Even considering that slump, Rosario is hitting .283 and slugging .505 across 501 plate appearances for the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories