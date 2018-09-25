Rosario (quadriceps) will not play again this season, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The decision was expected after an MRI showed inflammation in Rosario's right quadriceps last week. He'll finish the year with a .288/.323/.479 slash line, 24 homers and eight steals in 138 games. Robbie Grossman should continue in his expanded role in Rosario's absence.