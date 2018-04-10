Twins' Eddie Rosario: Sits against lefty
Rosario will take a seat against southpaw Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Tuesday.
The Twins have only faced two lefties so far this year, and Rosario has sat against both. The 26-year-old is off to a slow start, hitting .200/.250/.333, though that seems primarily BABIP-related, as his strikeout (18.8 percent) and walk (6.3 percent) rates are in line with last year's numbers while his BABIP has plunged 95 points, from .312 to .217. He also has a home run and a pair of steals. Ryan LaMarre will handle left field in his place.
More News
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...