Rosario will take a seat against southpaw Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Tuesday.

The Twins have only faced two lefties so far this year, and Rosario has sat against both. The 26-year-old is off to a slow start, hitting .200/.250/.333, though that seems primarily BABIP-related, as his strikeout (18.8 percent) and walk (6.3 percent) rates are in line with last year's numbers while his BABIP has plunged 95 points, from .312 to .217. He also has a home run and a pair of steals. Ryan LaMarre will handle left field in his place.