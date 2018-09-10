Rosario is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees.

Rosario returned from a six-game absence over the weekend, starting all three games against the Royals and going 2-for-12 with a solo homer. The outfielder will retreat to the bench for Monday's series opener as the Twins look to ease him back into action. Johnny Field will get the nod in left field in his place, hitting eighth.

