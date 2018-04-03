Twins' Eddie Rosario: Slow start to 2018
Rosario has gone 3-for-16 with a stolen base through the Twins' first four games.
Rosario has been deployed in the cleanup spot in all four contests, but his lack of timely hitting has resulted in no RBI to date. While it doesn't appear manager Paul Molitor plans to move Rosario down in the order just yet, it's worth noting that the outfielder displayed a cold bat in spring training as well, hitting just .171 with a 1:11 BB:K in 12 games. It may be prudent for fantasy owners to keep Rosario on their bench until he shows signs of heating up.
