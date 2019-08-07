Rosario went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 12-7 loss to Atlanta.

The 27-year-old extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance. Rosario is now hitting .287 with 24 homers and 75 RBI on the season -- numbers nearly identical to 2018, only he's produced them in 44 fewer games.

