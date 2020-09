Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Rosario took Kyle Funkhouser deep in the eighth inning to record his ninth homer of the season. It was his second long ball in his last four games, and has now recorded at least one hit four of his last five starts. Overall, Rosario has a .240/.306/.452 line while also racking up 24 runs scored and 27 RBI across 160 plate appearances.