Twins' Eddie Rosario: Smacks 19th home run
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rays.
Rosario drove a slider from Chih-Wei Hu over the right field wall in the seventh inning to record his 19th home run of the season. It was his first longball and extra-base hit since June 30, with the drought causing his slugging percentage to drop from .570 to .535. That shouldn't take the shine off his strong first-half performance, however, as he is on track to improve on his 2017 breakout campaign.
