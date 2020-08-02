Rosario went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over Cleveland.
All three Minnesota runs came on solo shots, and Rosario's fourth-inning blast was sandwiched between two Miguel Sano long balls in the third and fifth. Rosario is hitting .241 (7-for-29) with two homers and six RBI through eight games.
