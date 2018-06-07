Twins' Eddie Rosario: Stays hot Thursday
Rosario went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a pair of runs in Thursday's 7-2 victory over the White Sox.
Rosario is already up to five long balls in the month of June and 14 for the season. After a slow start, the left fielder is now slashing .312/.351/.568 with 43 RBI on the year, placing him among AL leaders. Minnesota is slated to face two right-handed pitchers during this weekend's series against the Angels, so Rosario has a good chance at keeping his hot streak pumping.
