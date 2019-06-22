Rosario went 3-for-5 with two RBI and stolen base in Friday's 8-7 win over the Royals.

The outfielder has turned in multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games, lifting his season average back to a respectable .271 after it had dropped steadily during a week-long swoon earlier this month. Rosario will be in the lineup again Saturday as the Twins' cleanup hitter, per LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.