Twins' Eddie Rosario: Swats another double
Rosario went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Rosario opened up the scoring with a run-scoring ground-rule double in the first inning. He eventually came around to score on a Tyler Austin single to put the Twins up 2-0 early. The outfielder is off to a hot start to Grapefruit League play, going 6-for-9 with three doubles through three games.
