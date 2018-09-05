Twins' Eddie Rosario: Takes BP on Wednesday
Rosario (quadriceps) took batting practice on the field Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rosario remains out of the lineup but manager Paul Molitor said that there's a chance the outfielder will be back in action for Friday's series opener versus Kansas City. He was able to take swings in the cage and ran on the field Tuesday without any signs of pain or discomfort.
