Rosario is out of Friday's starting lineup against the Royals, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rosario went 1-for-4 with an RBI out of the designated hitter slot in Thursday's series opener, but he'll get a breather Friday. Robbie Grossman is slated to man left field and Tyler Austin will serve as the designated hitter with Rosario on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories