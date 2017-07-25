Twins' Eddie Rosario: Three extra-base hits Monday
Rosario went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Rosario was the star of the show for Minnesota offensively, producing RBI doubles in the fourth and seventh innings to go with a solo homer in the sixth. Already in his third major league season at age 25, Rosario is slashing career highs across the board at .296/.333/.484. He's showing no signs of slowing down with seven extra-base hits in the past six games.
