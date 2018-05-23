Twins' Eddie Rosario: Three-hit day Wednesday
Rosario went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.
Rosario's run-scoring single in the first inning was all the offense Minnesota would get on the day, as they got shut out over the final eight frames. The 26-year-old came out of the gates a bit rusty, but he's turned it around in May with a .346/.361/.679 slash line and six home runs in the month.
