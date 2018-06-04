Rosario went 3-for-5 with three home runs, including a walk-off home run in the ninth inning, in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Rosario has been on fire as he's hitting .447 with four home runs over his last nine games and he's hitting .378 (48-for-127). since May 1. He's hit several of his home runs on balls far outside the strike zone as he's seemingly hitting balls at will. While he's a free swinger, he's lowered his strikeout rate since May 1 to 14 percent (from 18 percent last year).