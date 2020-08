Rosario went 3-for-5 with three singles and an RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

The outfielder now has seven hits in his last 18 at-bats, increasing his batting average to .248 on the year. Rosario hit north of .260 in each of his first five MLB seasons, so it comes as no surprise that he's hitting at a higher clip of late.