Twins' Eddie Rosario: Triple short of cycle Saturday
Rosario went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, four runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over Cleveland.
It's his second homer in as many days and 16th of the season, continuing Rosario's absolutely en fuego June -- he's got seven multi-hit performances in 15 games, going 22-for-58 (.379) with seven home runs, five doubles, 13 RBI and 18 runs. The 26-year-old now sports a .323/.362/.586 slash line on the year as he makes his case for a spot in the All-Star Game.
