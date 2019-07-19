Twins' Eddie Rosario: Turns tide with pinch-hit home run
Rosario came on as a pinch hitter and drilled a three-run home run in his only at-bat in a win against Oakland on Thursday.
With the Twins trailing by two runs in the seventh inning, Rosario was summoned to pinch hit with a pair of runners on base and immediately turned the game around, smashing a first-pitch three-run home run off Yusmeiro Petit. The blast was the first for Rosario since returning from a 13-game absence due to an injured ankle. On the season, he is slashing .284/.312/.533 with 21 home runs and 64 runs batted in.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...