Rosario came on as a pinch hitter and drilled a three-run home run in his only at-bat in a win against Oakland on Thursday.

With the Twins trailing by two runs in the seventh inning, Rosario was summoned to pinch hit with a pair of runners on base and immediately turned the game around, smashing a first-pitch three-run home run off Yusmeiro Petit. The blast was the first for Rosario since returning from a 13-game absence due to an injured ankle. On the season, he is slashing .284/.312/.533 with 21 home runs and 64 runs batted in.