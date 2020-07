Rosario hit sixth in the lineup, started in left field and went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Cubs.

Rosario underwent physical therapy on his left ankle in the offseason, but was healthy during spring training and looks set for the start of the 60-game regular season. Rosario had 20 home runs and an .841 OPS in the first half of last season, but just 12 home runs and a .750 OPS in the second half.