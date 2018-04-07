Twins' Eddie Rosario: Two hits in Saturday's loss
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Mariners.
The steal was his second of the season, while the multi-hit performance was his first. Rosario is still only 6-for-26 through seven games, but as the weather warms up his numbers should creep closer to the career-high .835 OPS he posted in 2017.
