Twins' Eddie Rosario: Two RBI doubles Monday
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles in Monday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.
Rosario hit a low breaking ball into the right-center gap to drive in Kennys Vargas from first base for the game's first run in the second inning, and he drove another RBI double down the first-base line in the eighth. The 25-year-old outfielder has churned out a .289/.326/.463 line in 85 games, carving out a decent chunk of fantasy value, at least in deeper formats.
