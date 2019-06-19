Rosario went 4-for-8 with three doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

He was at the center of a controversial call in the 17th inning, appearing to step out of the batter's box on an attempted bunt, and after the umpires missed it Rosario took advantage -- he laced his third two-bagger of the night into the right-field corner to set up Max Kepler for a walkoff hit. Rosario's slashing a sluggish .226/.273/.419 in June, but he still has two homers, three RBI and nine runs in 14 games.