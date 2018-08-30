Manager Paul Molitor said Rosario (quadriceps) is unlikely to play against the Rangers over the weekend, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rosario suffered a right quad strain when he stepped on the base beating out an infield single in Thursday's game against the Indians. The severity of the issue remains unknown at the moment, but the Twins will take no chances with the team essentially eliminated from the postseason. He'll likely undergo further testing in the coming days. Look for Robbie Grossman to see some starts in the outfield over the weekend with Roario unavailable.