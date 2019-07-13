Rosario (ankle) will try to run the bases Sunday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rosario hasn't played since June 26 due to a sprained left ankle. He appeared to be close to a return before the All-Star break, so it's surprising that he hasn't been activated yet this weekend. The Twins may keep him out until after Monday's off day and activate him on Tuesday as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories