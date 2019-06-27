Rosario (ankle) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Rosario likely won't be available off the bench for the day game after sustaining a left ankle sprain while running the bases in Wednesday's win. Fortunately for Rosario, the MRI he required after exiting the contest returned clean, leaving the Twins optimistic that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. Rosario's availability for this weekend's series against the White Sox is still in question, however, prompting the Twins to call up an extra outfielder in LaMonte Wade from Triple-A Rochester.