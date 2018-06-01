Twins' Eddie Rosario: Wraps up strong May
Rosario went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in the Twins' 9-8 loss to the Indians on Thursday.
Rosario put up another multi-hit effort to wrap up a blistering month of May that saw him slash .366/.388/.625 over 112 at-bats. While he hasn't left the yard in 18 games after hitting six long balls in first 10 games of the month, Rosario is now hitting .308, and he's shown a propensity for hitting homers in bunches in the past, so his power stroke could return shortly. Overall, he looks primed to build on his solid campaign of last season that saw him post an .835 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...