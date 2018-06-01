Rosario went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in the Twins' 9-8 loss to the Indians on Thursday.

Rosario put up another multi-hit effort to wrap up a blistering month of May that saw him slash .366/.388/.625 over 112 at-bats. While he hasn't left the yard in 18 games after hitting six long balls in first 10 games of the month, Rosario is now hitting .308, and he's shown a propensity for hitting homers in bunches in the past, so his power stroke could return shortly. Overall, he looks primed to build on his solid campaign of last season that saw him post an .835 OPS.