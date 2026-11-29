The Twins and Sosa agreed to terms on a two-year, $17.5 million contract Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old utility man saw time at second base, shortstop, third base and in left field last season with the Phillies and slashed .247/.283/.429 with nine home runs, 44 RBI, 31 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 7:54 BB:K across 250 plate appearances. Sosa's .281 BABIP was easily the lowest mark of his career, and he's never walked much, with a career 3.8 percent walk rate. Sosa hits lefties exceptionally well, as he slashed .290/.343/.492 against southpaws last season, producing a 125 wRC+. In Minnesota, Sosa could handle the short side of a platoon with Kody Clemens or even Emmanuel Rodriguez in left field.