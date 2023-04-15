Julien is batting leadoff Saturday against the Yankees.
Byron Buxton is serving as the DH and hitting third. Julien seems to have taken over the leadoff reins against right-handed pitching and will start things off for the Twins on Saturday with Domingo German on the mound for New York.
More News
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Records first career home run•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Batting leadoff Thursday•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Called up, starting at second base•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Receiving promotion Wednesday•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Removed from Triple-A lineup•