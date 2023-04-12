Julien will be called up by the Twins before their game against the White Sox on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Julien will be the replacement for Joey Gallo with Gallo placed on the 10-day injured list with a right intercostal strain, as expected. Over 29 at-bats coming into Tuesday he's forged a .934 OPS with two homers for Triple-A St. Paul. Julien appears to have a bright future, but fantasy players should be cognizant that he won't be guaranteed everyday playing time to begin his MLB career.