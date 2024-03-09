Julien left Friday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh in the first inning after getting hit in the right wrist by a pitch. "It did turn black and blue immediately," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, "but he was doing OK and has good strength."

It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but Julien may be sidelined a few days during spring traning as a result. Julien is having a strong spring by hitting .421 (8-for-19) with two home runs. He had an outstanding rookie season with a .381 OBP and drew walks at a near league-leading 15.7 percent clip. However, he hit just .195 with a .447 OPS against left-handed pitching. Julien will become the primary starter at second base after the trade of Jorge Polanco but will likely be platooned with Kyle Farmer.