The Twins promoted Julien from Low-A Fort Myers to High-A Cedar Rapids on Monday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Julien, a 2019 18th-round draft pick, had his first season of professional ball wiped out while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, then didn't play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the long layoff from game action, the 22-year-old showed few signs of rust during his time at Fort Myers, getting on base at a .490 clip and stealing 21 bags in 23 attempts while recording nearly as many walks (50) as strikeouts (54). After mastering Low-A competition, the Canadian infielder will get a tougher test as he moves up to High-A.