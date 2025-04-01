Julien (illness) went 0-for-3 in Monday's loss to the White Sox. He entered as a pitch hitter and defensive replacement in the fourth inning.

Julien had appeared in only one game as a defensive replacement before Monday due to an illness. He played second base and then later moved to shortstop in a blowout loss - the first time he's appeared at shortstop in his career. Julien looked set to get playing time against right-handed pitching, but hasn't had a start this season although the illness may have been a factor.