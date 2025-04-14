Julien went 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's victory over the Tigers. He started at second base and hit leadoff.
Julien has been improving at the plate and gaining more playing time in the last week. He's hitting .380 (8-for-21) with a home run over his last eight games. He could stay in the leadoff role against right-handed pitching if he stays hot.
