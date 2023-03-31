Julien (ankle) went 1-for-4 with a home run Friday for Triple-A St. Paul.
Julien hurt his ankle late in spring training but it doesn't look to be an issue for the regular season. Julien begins the minor league season where he left off in the spring as he homered in his first game for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic and also hit three home runs in big league spring training with a 1.114 OPS. A strong start at Triple-A could see him called up earlier rather than later this season, especially if Jorge Polanco's knee injury becomes a long-term issue.
