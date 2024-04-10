Julien went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Dodgers.

Julien led off the home half of the first with an opposite-field shot off Bobby Miller, tying the game 1-1, before cranking a second homer off left-hander Alex Vesia in the fifth, putting Minnesota ahead 3-2. It's the first multi-hit game of the season for the 24-year-old Julien -- he'd gone just 3-for-28 with a 35.5-percent strikeout rate in his first nine games this year. Despite his early struggles, Julien appears to be locked in as the Twins' primary lead-off hitter after slashing .263/.381/.459 with 16 homers, 60 runs scored and 37 RBI in 338 at-bats as a rookie.