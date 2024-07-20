Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He'll bat ninth and play second base against the Brewers.
With Carlos Correa (foot) placed on the injured list, the Twins had a significant need for middle infield depth, and opted to bring Julien up to the big-league roster. The 25-year-old has 194 plate appearances with Minnesota this season, slashing .207/.309/.367 with seven home runs and six stolen bases.
