Julien will start at second base and serve as the Twins' leadoff hitter in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Julien stepped into the table-setting role in the Twins' 9-4 win and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run. While Jorge Polanco (hamstring) is on the injured list, Julien will have a clear path to everyday playing time at the keystone, and the on-base skills he's demonstrated at every stop of the minors should allow him to gain traction atop the lineup.