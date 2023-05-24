Julien will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Joey Gallo had served as the Twins' table setter in two of the previous three games, but since he'll be resting for the series finale, Julien will receive his first look atop the lineup since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. The rookie had served as the Twins' cleanup or No. 5 batter in each of the previous three games, going 1-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts. Though he's mustered a .194/.256/.361 slash line through his first 40 plate appearances in the majors, Julien should continue to see regular starts at the keystone so long as Jorge Polanco (hamstring) remains on the injured list.