Julien went 3-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 victory over the Red Sox.

Julien now has two home runs since making his big-league debut on 4/12. The 23-year-old also recorded his first three-hit game in this blowout victory. The rookie infielder will look to continue making his case to be a full-time starter over the coming months.