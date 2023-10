Julien is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros on Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins are facing their first left-handed starter of the playoffs in Framber Valdez, and Julien will head to the bench as a result. The rookie infielder is 2-for-10 with a double, two walks and a run through three postseason games.