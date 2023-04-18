Julien is absent from the Twins' lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
The left-handed hitting Julien will take a seat with the Red Sox throwing southpaw Chris Sale. Switch-hitter Willi Castro is at second base. It's the first time in the six games since he was promoted Julien hasn't been in the lineup.
