Julien was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.
It wasn't Julien's performance that punched his ticket back to the minors, as he batted .286/.333/.500 with two homers and four RBI in 36 plate appearances since his recall late last month. Rather, Jorge Polanco (hamstring) is back from the injured list and the Twins felt Julien wasn't going to get enough playing time to warrant being carried on the roster. He'll receive everyday at-bats with St. Paul as he awaits another chance.
More News
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Three extra-base hits in win•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Blasts leadoff homer•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Manning leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Returns to big leagues•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Optioned to Triple-A level•