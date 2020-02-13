Play

Twins' Edouard Julien: On the mend from TJS

Julien is recovering from August 2019 Tommy John surgery, Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs reports.

This explains why Julien did not play in 2019 after the Twins gave him an over-slot $493,000 bonus in the 18th round of the draft. He has huge raw power but is a poor defender, so he really needs to cut down on the strikeouts. Look for him to be assigned to an affiliate sometime this summer.

