Julien went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Julien has gotten on base 10 times in his last 14 plate appearances, going 8-for-11 with two homers and three walks in that span as he continues to torment Seattle's pitching. The second baseman's blast was his ninth homer in 48 contests this season and his fifth long ball in July. With six multi-hit efforts in his last seven games, Julien is up to a .318/.394/.574 slash line overall.