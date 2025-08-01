Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

With Luke Keaschall staying in Triple-A for a longer rehab assignment, Julien may get steady time at second base and first base in the near term after the Twins traded away nine players at the trade deadline. Julien had heated up at Triple-A after struggling in the majors this spring as he was hitting .276/.415/.464 with 11 home runs in 70 games at St. Paul.