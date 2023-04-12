The Twins plan to call up Julien from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Julien will be joining the roster as a replacement for Joey Gallo, who will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a right intercostal strain. Coming off an impressive showing in the World Baseball Classic, Julien has posted a .934 OPS through 29 at-bats at St. Paul heading into Tuesday. Julien appears to have a bright future, but fantasy players should be cognizant that he won't be guaranteed everyday playing time to begin his MLB career.